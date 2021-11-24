Carol L. Lane, age 95, of Shell Lake, formerly of Eau Claire, died on November 20, 2021. She was born December 19, 1925, in Mosinee, WI to Chauncey and Mable (Rylander) Lane. Soon after, her parents moved to a farm west of Shell Lake, where Carol grew up.
She attended and graduated from South Dewey grade school in May 1939. Carol attended Shell Lake High School, graduating in May 1943. While living in the area, she attended the South Dewey Methodist Church where she was baptized and became a member.
In January of 1945, Carol moved to Eau Claire, where she attended Business College for six months and soon after became employed by the Electrical Worker’s Local 953 as secretary; and a few years later was made office manager. Carol worked for 42 years and retired December 31, 1987. Carol was a member of the Office Workers Union Local 74. Carol attended and was a member for many years at Lake Street Methodist Church.
Carol is survived by her sister, Alice Scalzo; nephews: Frank (Penny) Scalzo and Tim Scalzo; two great nephews: Gabe (Betsy) Scalzo and Tim Scalzo; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Mabel Lane; brother, Edgar Lane; sister, Thelma Lane; niece, Nancy Scalzo; and nephews, Leonard Scalzo.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Friday, November 26, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home-Shell Lake with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Lane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.