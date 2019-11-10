Carol Mitchell

Carol E. Mitchell, 75, of Eau Claire, WI passed away surrounded by her family on Oct. 31, 2019.
Carol was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Red Wing, MN, to Edwin and Ethel (Dierke) Mielke of Zumbrota, MN. Carol graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1962. She married Dale Schiesser, of Pine Island, MN, in 1963. Together they had two children, Lori and Gene. They moved to Wisconsin in 1969 and divorced in 1976.
Carol later married Charles Mitchell of Hixton, WI, in 1978. Carol and Charlie lived in Altoona for 37 years and then moved to Eau Claire last year.
Carol worked at Kmart for 35 years and made lifelong friends there. After retirement, she worked at McDonald’s on Golf Rd. Carol and Charlie enjoyed time at their camper on Lake Holcombe with family, friends and their dog, Wicker. She was a member of TOPS and loved her friends there. She also loved roller skating and Jazzercise in previous years.
Carol is survived by her husband, Charles; her children Lori (Rick) Anderson of Eau Claire, WI; Gene (Bobbie) Schiesser of Muscoda, WI; Grandchildren Tanner and Matthew Duncan; Sam, Sarah and Seth Schiesser; Step-grandchildren Alex, Abby and Hannah Anderson; Step-great granddaughter, Ava. Sisters-in-laws, Cynthia (Lloyd) Bleuel and Jayne (Bernard) Bleuel; Nephews Andrew and David Bleuel.
Carol was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Ethel Mielke; sister, Hazel (Mielke) Rutledge; nephew, Tom Rutledge; Father and Mother-in-law, Archie and Louise Mitchell; brother-in-law, Ronald Mitchell.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 — 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 1st at the VFW, 1419 Lynn Avenue in Altoona, WI. Chippewa Valley Cremation Service and Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewvalleycremation.com.