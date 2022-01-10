Carol Marie Moats, age 85, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home with her beloved husband and family at her side.
She was born on April 2, 1936, in rural Mondovi, the daughter of the late Peter Alfred and Stella Leona (Sather) Peterson.
Carol attended Mondovi high school.
On November 26, 1955, Carol was united in marriage to the love of her life, George Moats at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
In her early days, Carol worked at the Mondovi Canning Factory. Later, Carol was employed at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi as receptionist for around 15 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed working at Grains and Goodies.
Carol was a longtime and faithful member of Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, active with the ladies circles and W-ELCA. Carol was also a life member of both the Mondovi American Legion and VFW.
Carol enjoyed her flower gardens, especially her Norwegian Hollyhocks and she was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Those blessed to know Carol will remember her faith in the Lord, her giving heart and lovely smile. She was a true lady with a soft heart that found the good in all. Her family especially her grandchildren were the love of her life.
Carol will be forever missed by her husband of 66 years and her love of his life for 70 years, George Moats; her son, Rod and his wife Michelle Moats. Grandchildren; Jena (Matt) Miller, Kristine (Justin Barbee)Moats, Julia Moats, Kayla (Justin) Davis, and Aaron Blomdahl. Great-grandchildren; Jackson Davis, Kendall Keith, Jolene Davis, Hayden Miller, Tyler Miller and Wyatt Barbee, and looking forward to another Great Grandchild on the way in July. Sisters; Doris Prissel, Barbara (Jim) Charpentier, Joan (Bob) Timm. Sister in laws; Donna Peterson, Grace Peterson, Mavis (Merle) Storberg, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Carol was preceded in death by brothers; Howard, Duane, and Merle Peterson. Brother in law, Bill Prissel; nephew, Rick Prissel; niece, Toni Ehlert; grandson, Dustin Keith; and niece, Gerri Sessions.
A memorial gathering and service will be at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Mondovi Ambulance, Mayo Health Systems and Providers, and Mayo Hospice for their care.
