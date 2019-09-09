Carol Newman

Carol Marie Newman passed away peacefully in her sleep with family at her side at The Augusta Nursing Home on September 4th, 2019 at 4:45 AM.
Carol was 80 years old.
She was born on October 22nd, 1938, Carol Marie Webb the daughter of Ira and Marie (White) Webb at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Carol graduated from Chippewa High School. Carol married David Grimm, Sr. and from that marriage had 5 Children Rick Grimm, Dean Grimm,
Mark Grimm, Diane (Pat) Murphy and David (Janet) Grimm, Jr. On December 21st, 1985, Carol married Charles Newman, Jr., he was the love of her life, they traveled and fished every chance they could. Charles passed away on August 22nd, 1990. Carol loved to bake and her flowers and plants were beautiful, spring could not come fast enough to start planting again. If you drove by Carol’s home you could see her love of flowers. Carol enjoyed Holidays providing all the pies, apple, pumpkin and blueberry cheese cake and cut out cookies for her Children and the 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.
Carol was looking forward to the birth of two more great grandchildren in the coming weeks. Carol is also survived by her Siblings Robert “Bob” (Riza) Webb, Richard “Dick” (Peggy) Webb, Betty (Tom Somers) Bresina and Donald “Don” (Billie Jo) Webb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Carol confessed her love of Jesus Christ at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, WI. on April 21st, 1991. Carol loved to spend all her time with her extensive family and her flower shopping with her daughter Diane.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Marie Webb, her brother Earl Webb and her sister Jean Weber, her husbands David Grimm, Sr. and Charles Newman, Jr..
Carol will be missed dearly by all that knew her, She was a Loving Mother.
The family would like to Express a Special Thank You to Roxy Trimble.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. with Rev. George Olinske Officiating.
Interment will be in the Ludington Annex Cemetery, Town of Ludington following the Service.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of Service Monday at the Funeral Home.
