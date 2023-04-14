Jeannie passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023 at Northland Hospital, Barron, WI. She was 81 years old.
Born to Verne and Molly (DeLine) Harshman on August 28, 1941, Jeannie lived a full life. Some of it in Florida and the Carolinas, but she later returned to west central Wisconsin and continued living life to its fullest. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she met.
Jeannie was a foster mom, worked in a cotton mill, drove for the DET in Menomonie, and enjoyed driving for the Amish community in her later years. She spent most of her later years living in the Durand and Arkansaw areas.
She was a good and faithful friend to all who returned those same qualities to her. She enjoyed cooking and collecting cookbooks, a few of which are collector’s items, and preserving fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed drives on winding roads in the hilly countryside and going down roads she’d never driven before. She’d turn a corner and exclaim, “Now I know where we are!” and give her distinctive laugh.
As per her wishes, Jeannie was cremated.
A celebration of Jeannie’s life is to be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with visitation at 10:00 am and the funeral service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow.
All who knew and loved her are welcome to join together to celebrate and share stories of a wonderful, loving and giving woman who will never be forgotten.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.