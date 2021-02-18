Carol Alice Oja, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Hugo.
Carol was born in Ishpeming, Michigan on September 10, 1934 to Ernest and Alice (Johnson) Fostveit where she grew up and graduated from Ishpeming High School. She went on to receive her Teaching Degree in Elementary Education from Northern Michigan College.
She married Hugo Oja on August 27, 1955 and they raised their 5 daughters in Ishpeming, Michigan and then later in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. After college Carol stayed home to raise their daughters.
Carol loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting. She always had baked goodies ready for anyone who stopped by for a visit. Carol’s faith was very important to her and she was active in the Lutheran church. She is remembered for her quiet, sweet nature and always having a gift in hand for you. She will be deeply missed!
Carol is survived by her 5 daughters, Vicki (Wayne) Ewer of Ladysmith, WI; Ellen (Gerard) Schueller of Ladysmith, WI; Julie (Keith) Swadburg of Dillon, CO; Diane (Scott) Warren of Hudson, WI; and Laurie (Jay) Dorenkamp of Woodbury, MN; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Jamie, Jed, Julie, Kayla, Ethan, Bridget, Ben, Austin, and Alec; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family at a future date. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.