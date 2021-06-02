Carol A. Olson, age 74, died Friday, May 28 at home surrounded by family.
Carol was born and raised in Eau Claire. Carol was the youngest of six children, born to Albert and Theresa Grill. After high school she married Richard Olson, March 4, 1967 spanning 54 years. After traveling to Massachusetts and Nebraska, where Richard was stationed in the Air Force, they settled back to Eau Claire, WI. They were blessed with two sons, Scott and Dan.
Carol worked at K-Mart for 25 years. After retiring from K-Mart she moved to the lake and continued her love of gardening working at the Stone Lake Nursery. Carol then returned to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Carol was a giver of joy, happiness and love. She dedicated her life to serving others before herself. Carol loved being outside in her garden. She spent hours pulling weeds and took the time to pet the bumblebees.
The time spent with her sisters would be considered some of her most valuable moments. They took trips, put together puzzles, held plant sales and had many more adventures.
Carol spent time looking through her genealogy discovering many interesting facts about her family tree. Carol was the memory keeper for her entire family.
Carol adored and lived for her granddaughters. She read them books, played their silly games, tied their shoes, dried their tears, sang them songs and loved each and every moment. She may also have been known as Mrs. Waddleduck.
Carol became friends with several people throughout her life, whether they were coworkers, old classmates, fellow volunteers or the beloved 14th street neighbors.
Surviving Carol are her husband, Richard; children, Scott and Daniel (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Hannah and Finley; sisters, Yvonne and Patricia (Victor); brothers-in-law, Donald (RoseAnne) and Mike; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by Gene, Sandy (Mundt) and Gregg (Denise).
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
There will be a celebration of life June 19 at Riverview Park, Lions Pavilion from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of cards, donate to a charity of your choice, pet a bumblebee or plant some flowers.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.