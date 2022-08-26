Carol Kay O’Mara (80) of Eau Claire passed away at her home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born February 4, 1942, in Eau Claire to John and Irene (Jacot) Muszynski. She lived much of her life in Elk Mound, where she raised her four sons with much love and attention. She attended many sporting events, band concerts, 4-H and Cub Scout meetings, etc., as they grew up.
Carol was a teller at the bank in Elk Mound for many years and got to know a lot of people in the area. Love for her family and for God were Carol’s top priorities in life. She loved having family gatherings and beamed with pride and love for her entire family whenever they got together.
Carol is survived by four sons: Michael (Dorothy) of Winter, Mark (Linda) of New Lisbon, Daniel (Lea Ann) of Yorktown, VA, and David (Carol) of Onalaska; grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Cavey, Brady and Brody O’Mara, Lisa Reesman (Coady), Adam (Karrie) and Jonathon O’Mara, and Bailey and Hannah O’Mara; great-grandchildren: Cayden and Addyson Reesman, and Madeline Cavey. She is also survived by one sister, Judy (Glen) Grorud of Eau Claire; one sister-in-law, Colleen (Howard) Hammer of Eau Claire; ex-husband, Richard (Betty) O’Mara; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Douglas, who was David’s twin.
Carol was involved with a Bible Study group she loved dearly. She cherished the love and support for one another as they met each month for many years. They truly had a special bond. Carol also had a deep love for her constant companion, Wally, her cat. They had a bond beyond what is common between a person and their pet.
At Carol’s request, there will be no formal public funeral service. She surely will be deeply missed by the many who loved her.