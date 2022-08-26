Carol Kay O’Mara (80) of Eau Claire passed away at her home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born February 4, 1942, in Eau Claire to John and Irene (Jacot) Muszynski. She lived much of her life in Elk Mound, where she raised her four sons with much love and attention. She attended many sporting events, band concerts, 4-H and Cub Scout meetings, etc., as they grew up.

Carol was a teller at the bank in Elk Mound for many years and got to know a lot of people in the area. Love for her family and for God were Carol’s top priorities in life. She loved having family gatherings and beamed with pride and love for her entire family whenever they got together.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol O'Mara as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.