Mrs. Carol Ann Pellerin (Lawrence) died peacefully in Lancaster, CA on April 5, 2019 at the age of 79.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas Pellerin, her children, Anne(Vernon) McCorkle of Fallon NV, Sharon Rooney of Lake Isabella, CA, Patrick Rooney of Bend, OR, Kim(Robert) Alcantar, Robert(Sandra) Pellerin, Cynthia(Richard) Torres, Catherine(Andy) Tovar, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Carol is also survived by her brother Gerald Lawrence and sister in law Joanne Croft. She is preceded in death by Diane Rooney(daughter), Daniel Rooney(son), Robert Lawrence(brother). Carol was born on July 2, 1939 in Eau Claire, WI to Myron and Cecilia Lawrence.
She graduated from Regis High School in 1957. She married Thomas Pellerin, in 1975. Over the next 43 years, the couple enjoyed watching their 9 children grow up and welcomed many grandchildren into their lives. Carol enjoyed sewing, painting, camping, and fishing. She enjoyed theater as well and often volunteered at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 pm April 28 at Wee Vill Market. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carols life. Condolences can be sent to Tributes.com