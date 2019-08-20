Carol Price

Carol M. Price, age 59 of Mondovi, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire. She was born on August 9, 1960, in Whitehall, the daughter of Charley and Mia (DeSorte) Becker. Carol married Steve Price on February 11, 1983, and to this union three sons were born. She worked for the Mayo Clinic Health Systems as a Human Resources Specialist. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing. She had a green thumb for gardening flowers. Carol would plant various colors and varieties of flowers, typically whatever she thought would look nice. She was partial to any television shows that were on BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) and was entertained by the British accents. Carol always put her children first, her selflessness was beyond reproach. She was very active in their lives, helping with school projects and even enjoying a game or two of Pokemon Go. She wanted her children to see and experience things that most people don’t. She would be the one that went right past the “Do Not Enter” sign. Carol had a zest for life and everything with her was an adventure. Carol was a devoted wife, mother and sister and her sudden and untimely death will be felt deeply by all who knew her.
Carol will be sadly missed by her husband of 36 years, Steve of Mondovi; sons, Taylor of LaCrosse, Tory and Devin both of Eau Claire; siblings, Mike (Carlee) Becker, Alan Becker, Linda Becker (significant other, Kip Maltrud), Sandra Flynn, Scott (Brandy) Becker and Alicia Birmingham; nieces, Lynn Becker, Caitlin Flynn, Mackenzie Flynn and Emi Becker; other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Johnson presiding. Visitation time will begin at 9:00 am until the time of the service. Private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your fond memories and condolences for the family online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Flowers are appreciated. However, floral gifts to the family are welcomed as well.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed by the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister, Carol.