Carol Jean Holton Riggle passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Classic Garden, Altoona, WI, at the age of 93. She was born February 27, 1929, in Superior, WI, to Frank and Gertie Holton. She grew up in Superior and was salutatorian of her graduating class. She was baptized by Rev. Arma Riggle, who just so happened to have a son, Mike, and they were friends. They became much better friends and were married in Superior on June 26, 1948. They had 53 years together until Mike’s death in 2001.

Carol and Mike raised their three children, Frank, Ann, & John, in the Twin Cities, where Carol was involved in her church, helped with the Girl Scouts, sewed many clothes, knit sweaters and afghans, and started on her lifelong passion for genealogy, which she kept at until a few months ago. She researched her own family line and her husband’s, including finding a painting of one of her ancestors from the early 1600s. Carol will be so happy to meet her ancestors who have gone before her.

