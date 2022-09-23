Carol Jean Holton Riggle passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Classic Garden, Altoona, WI, at the age of 93. She was born February 27, 1929, in Superior, WI, to Frank and Gertie Holton. She grew up in Superior and was salutatorian of her graduating class. She was baptized by Rev. Arma Riggle, who just so happened to have a son, Mike, and they were friends. They became much better friends and were married in Superior on June 26, 1948. They had 53 years together until Mike’s death in 2001.
Carol and Mike raised their three children, Frank, Ann, & John, in the Twin Cities, where Carol was involved in her church, helped with the Girl Scouts, sewed many clothes, knit sweaters and afghans, and started on her lifelong passion for genealogy, which she kept at until a few months ago. She researched her own family line and her husband’s, including finding a painting of one of her ancestors from the early 1600s. Carol will be so happy to meet her ancestors who have gone before her.
After their family was grown and off to college, Mike and Carol started on a journey that took them to Colorado, then to Massachusetts; then back to Colorado, to a home in Colorado Springs where she lived for the next 36 years. In the Springs, Carol was president of the Colorado Springs Genealogical Society, editing their newsletter for many years. She also was a docent at the Pioneers Museum, where she delighted in escorting groups of schoolchildren, sharing with them her love of history.
Carol had a passion for travel and had been to all seven continents, fulfilling childhood dreams. While traveling, and at home, she always had her binoculars and bird book, dutifully writing down all the birds she saw, ever excited by new ones.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; siblings, John, Lester, Fran (Millard), Harold (Helen), Don (Adeline), Verna, Bud (Kay), and Effie (Ed); parents-in-law, Rev. Arma & Harriet Riggle; daughter-in-law, Becky Riggle; granddaughter, Grace Lane; step-grandson, Kellen Belisle-Lamoureux; and many other beloved family members. She is survived by her children, Frank Riggle, Ann Lamoureux (John), and John Riggle (Viola); grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt), Jesse (Janina), Elina, Tabitha (Wale), Ruth, Issy (Cristine), Bath-sheba (Jonathan), Leah, Kevin, & Donna (Chetan); step-grandchildren, Brandon, Colette (Jason), & Keira; twelve great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Classic and of St. Croix Hospice, and Jayne Woodburn, Director of Eldercare at First Congregational UCC, for the wonderful care and love they showed to Carol in the past several months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Mike Riggle Fund for Graduate Study in Information Technology at the University of Colorado at Boulder (Mike Riggle Fund for Graduate Study in Information Technology | CU Boulder | Giving to CU), La Puente, a Colorado charity that was close to her heart (Donate – La Puente (lapuentehome.org)), or First Congregational UCC, Eau Claire, WI.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at First Congregational UCC, 310 Broadway Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will take place at the church Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI.