Carol Sawyer, age 87, of Altoona, WI, passed away Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
Carol was born in Grantsburg, Wisconsin to Ruth and Arvid Friberg. She was raised in West Sweden, Wisconsin. She graduated from Frederic High School where she met her husband Loren.
Loren and Carol married in 1951. They raised four children together in Barron, Wisconsin and Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They eventually happily retired to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Carol especially enjoyed the family cabin on Spooner Lake, Wisconsin.
Carol was an avid sports fan! She followed all sports but especially loved the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and watching her son, Tom, coach the Winona State Warriors football team. She treasured the many friends that she made over the years and she loved staying in contact with them. More than anything, her family made her most happy, and they drew from her hardwork and incredible strength.
Carol is survived by her children, Brenda, Kori, Tom (Connie Mettille) and Jodi, grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Dietel, Tommy (Carly) Sawyer, Ashley (Brady Grissinger) Meinen, and Kelsey (Andy) Geribon; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Carson Dietel, Mackenzie and Maverick Grissinger and Ella Loren and James Geribon; and one brother, James (Shirley) Michaels.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, parents, Ruth and Arvid Friberg; sisters, Arlene, Elouise, Mertys, Marion, Ivah and Jane; brothers, Arvid Jr., Roger, Dallas and her favorite sister-in-law, Flora.
Due to covid restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, April 10. Interment will be at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, West Sweden, WI.
