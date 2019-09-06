Carol Schmitt

Carol Lynn Schmitt, 59 of Cadott, WI made her way to heaven on Tuesday, September 3rd at Sacred Heart Hospital with her beloved husband and family by her side.
Carol was born on September 6th 1959 the daughter of Asher T. And Dora M. Smith. Carol graduated from Manalapan High School in Englishtown NJ. A few years later, Carol made her way to Cadott, WI where she met the love of her life, Dan Schmitt. Dan and Carol married in the year of 1992 and lived a full life with their 3 children Kimberly, Wesley and Kaitlyn Schmitt.
Carol pursued her career as a bank teller at Citizens State Bank in Cadott and enjoyed volunteering for local charities while being a part of her ladies circle at St. Rose of Lima. The highlight of her career however, was working side by side at the Cadott Bakery with her husband, Dan. During Christmas time, Carol and Dan would decorate the bakery and make up numerous cookie baskets for gift giving and family/friend affairs.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dan Schmitt and their 3 children Kimberly, Wesley and Kaitlyn Schmitt; Mother Dora Smith as well as extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father Asher T. Smith and Brother William Smith.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Interment will be in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery following the Service.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Friday, September 6th, 2019 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. Visitation will also be One Hour prior to the Service Saturday morning at the Church.
The family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and want to thank both family and friends for the endless love and prayers that were sent.