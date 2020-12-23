Carol Ruth Schumacher, 87 of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 20, 2020 of natural causes.
Carol was born on December 20, 1933 on the family farm, near Curtiss, WI. She was the daughter of Cornel and Ruth Erickson. She graduated from Owen High School and then attended the Taylor County Normal School, where she received her teaching degree. Carol taught grades 1-4 in Curtiss for two years. She then married Donald W. Schumacher on July 5th, 1954 in Dorchester, WI. They moved to Eau Claire in 1956.
She loved being with her family, ceramics, gardening and playing cards. Carol was a lifetime member of The Women of the Moose.
Carol is survived by her six children: Kerry (Shari) of Woodbury, MN, Keven (Jill) of Eau Claire, Kent (Sharon) of Clearwater, MN, Keith of Eau Claire, Julie (Clayton) Browne of Oakdale, MN and Kyle of Maple Grove, MN; 8 grandchildren: Nick Schumacher, Jacob Schumacher, Katelyn Zenner, Kimberly Nicolai, Kristin Kachel, Will Browne, Elise Zimmerman and Matthew Browne; and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald in 2003 and brothers; Norman and Howard.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
Please direct any memorials donations to the St. Joseph’s Homecare and Hospice, 2661 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or https://www.hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Giving.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.