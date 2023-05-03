Carol Sterner

Carol A. Sterner, age 84 of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born in Superior, WI, and raised in Presbyterian faith to Oscar and Ann (Gingras) Jahr, Carol was a devoted and loving wife to husband Donald for over 65 years. Together they raised four children in her husband’s Catholic faith: Tracey (Don) Bergerson of Anoka, MN; Jeff (Joanne) Sterner of O’Fallon, IL; Malea (Ray) Willmarth of Holcombe, WI, and Judy (Curt) Kovar of Roseville, MN. She has one granddaughter Amanda Foreman of Riverside, CA and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by husband Donald in Nov. 2022 and sister Jacqueline (Gingras) Knar in May 2018.
Carol and Don started their lives together in the Twin Cities. She worked at North Central airlines for about three years and later several other jobs outside the home while raising their family. They lived in Eau Claire for over 50 years before both moving into assisted living memory care in 2020 in Roseville, MN.
Carol enjoyed growing flowers, watching the “eagle cam” and singing. She was a big fan of Elvis Presley. Carol and Don loved to fish, boat and travel. They were avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fans.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior all at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.