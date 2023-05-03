Carol Sterner photo.png

Carol Sterner

Carol A. Sterner, age 84 of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born in Superior, WI, and raised in Presbyterian faith to Oscar and Ann (Gingras) Jahr, Carol was a devoted and loving wife to husband Donald for over 65 years. Together they raised four children in her husband’s Catholic faith: Tracey (Don) Bergerson of Anoka, MN; Jeff (Joanne) Sterner of O’Fallon, IL; Malea (Ray) Willmarth of Holcombe, WI, and Judy (Curt) Kovar of Roseville, MN. She has one granddaughter Amanda Foreman of Riverside, CA and many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Sterner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you