WEST SALEM — Carol Ann Stygar, 64, of West Salem passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in La Crosse on December 26, 1956. On June 22, 1985, Carol (Koltermann) married Ricky Stygar and they celebrated over 35 years of marriage.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kromas Bar, 163 Leonard St. S., West Salem, Wis., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. We will have lunch, please bring memories and laughter. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.