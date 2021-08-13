Sorry, an error occurred.
Carole Dorothy Mahaffey (Johnson), age 82 , transitioned into eternity early on Monday morning August 2nd 2021.
Born: January 13, 1939 Richfield MN
Parents: Fredolph and Dorothy Johnson
Baptized in 1941 in Minneapolis, Confirmed in 1954 in Cambridge MN
Married: October 11, 1958 Cambridge Lutheran Church to Ron Mahaffey
Preceded in death by: Husband of 55 years Ronald A. Mahaffey, Parents – Fredolph and Dorothy Johnson, Brother Russ Johnson, Niece and Nephew Genell and Aaron Johnson, Son-in-law Ben Freitag
Children: Tim Mahaffey (Cathy) – Verona WI, Beth Barragan (Paul) – Paducah KY, Pat Kohn – Florissant, MO, Marcia Freitag – St. Paul, MN, Linda Wells (Dan) New Richmond, WI
Grandchildren: 16
Great Grandchildren: 18
Siblings: Shirley (Bill) Ristow, Ken (Lil) Johnson, Sandy Johnson (Sister in Law)
