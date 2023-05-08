Whitwam, Carole_Photo.jpg

Prior to passing, Carole wrote her own obituary, which we will share with you. It was cleaned up slightly, but we can all take Carole’s words with us as she always knew exactly what to say. No matter the situation.

Carole Jane Oravecz Whitwam joined Our Lord Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 while gardening, one of her joys in life. Ultimately, a heart attack took her life, but those of us who knew Carole, knew that is the one part of her that would never break down. Carole was born July 21, 1949 in Bessemer, MI where she attended St. Sebastian Catholic Grade School and later graduated from AD Johnson High School. She then moved to Eau Claire in 1967 to attend City College of Cosmetology.

