Prior to passing, Carole wrote her own obituary, which we will share with you. It was cleaned up slightly, but we can all take Carole’s words with us as she always knew exactly what to say. No matter the situation.
Carole Jane Oravecz Whitwam joined Our Lord Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 while gardening, one of her joys in life. Ultimately, a heart attack took her life, but those of us who knew Carole, knew that is the one part of her that would never break down. Carole was born July 21, 1949 in Bessemer, MI where she attended St. Sebastian Catholic Grade School and later graduated from AD Johnson High School. She then moved to Eau Claire in 1967 to attend City College of Cosmetology.
That same year, on Friday the 13th, she met John, the love of her life and husband of 55 years- the rest is history. They married in 1967 and started a family. Carole is survived by her 4 children: Shawn (Nick) Gignac, Kristi (Rick) Henning, John (Stefanie), Jamie (Kristin). Carole loved her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law almost as much as she loved her own children. The family grew to 9 regular grand kids and 6 greats — even though she always said they were all great. Carole is survived by her grandchildren Liana, Kiara, Megan, Mekiah, Keegan, John III, Izzie, Jayden and Brynne, and her great grand children Ava, Kaylie, her birthday twins Kinslie & Kaiden, Kennedi & Kyla. She was also survived by numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Steve & Margaret Oravecz, brothers James Oravecz & Steve (Sonny) Oravecz, and her great grandson Owen Gignac.
Mom looked forward to many many more. There were never any “favorites.” The one (ones) she was with were the special ones at that time. Mom also loved her furry friends & was seldom without a cat or two by her side. She said they kept her blood pressure down. The critters that she fed whether it was 40 below zero or 90 above, could count on mom for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Squirrels & even mama duck (who loved Ritz crackers) would wait for her at the door until she came out to “play.”
Even though the simple things in life were important, Sacred Heart of Jesus, St Patrick’s were most important. God was #1, with her family close behind. Mom also loved her flowers and always said, “I want flowers when I’m alive, not dead.” If the critters thinned them out, it was OK — they needed to be thinned out.
Another favorite pastime of Mom’s was sending cards. Once “Mrs. Hallmark” knew your birthday, she never forgot to send a card. There are well over a hundred birthdays on her calendar and every one of them could count on a card and Carole’s beautiful words. During the pandemic, grandma wrote letters to the grandkids for special holidays. The stores weren’t safe & she didn’t trust grandpa buying cards. Mom wanted everyone, especially her children & grandchildren to know that she loved you all unconditionally.
Live the best life that you can.
Be happy and honest and God will take care of the rest.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13th from 9:30am-11:30am at the West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI. There will be no visitation at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 416 N. Dewey St. Eau Claire, WI at 12:00pm. Internment will be held immediately following Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery. Light luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials. As she had many organizations she supported, we would like to see them all receive a final gift from Carole.