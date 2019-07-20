Caroline Cook

June 20, 1925 − July 5, 2019
Caroline Idsvoog Cook, 94 years of age, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 5, 2019 in Kent, Ohio.
Caroline Charlotte Markley was born in Minneapolis, Minn. and met the love of her life, Dr. Oris P. Idsvoog, at Iowa State University in Ames. Upon completing their respective degrees in education and in veterinary medicine they were married. They were blessed with four children.
Caroline was a lifelong learner and wore many hats. She was a devoted mother, often assisted with the business side of running her husband’s veterinary practice and led a vibrant career as a public school educator. She taught both home economics and high school English in addition to coaching forensics and directing plays for over 25 years.
She was always engaged and eager to serve her home church, participating in numerous committees and groups and teaching Sunday school.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Oris P. Idsvoog, in 1967; her second husband, Neil Cook of Strum, Wis. in 2014; and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Idsvoog, in 2018.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Todd of Los Gatos, Calif.; her three sons and one daughter, Philip Idsvoog, Ph.D and daughter-in-law Elaine of Plover, Wis., Dr. Peter Idsvoog and daughter in law, Mary of Madison, Wis., Karl Idsvoog of Kent, Ohio and Barbara Cifelli and son -in-law, Jim Cifelli of Hastings on Hudson, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Osseo United Church of Christ, 50712 Main St. (corner of U.S. 10 and Main Street), Osseo.