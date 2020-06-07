Caroline Joan Kortness, 86, went home to live with Jesus on May 26, 2020, joining her husband, Vernon Kortness, her parents, Garrett William and Angeline Wynveen, granddaughter, Kristi Brummond and son-in-law, Bruce Staples, as an angel in heaven.
Caroline was born April 30, 1934 in Baldwin, WI and is preceded in death by the above and her brothers and sisters Richard and Marshall Wynveen and Margaret Lokker. She graduated from Baldwin High School and was very proud to be a Luther School of Nursing graduate as well as earning her BS in Health Care Administration from St. Francis College.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at Luther Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System- Eau Claire) for nearly 40 years and loved it! She made many friends through her years as a floor nurse, charge nurse, house supervisor, DON at Mondovi Nursing Home, and Special Projects Coordinator in Nursing Administration.
Caroline and Vernon were married in Baldwin, Wisconsin, August 21, 1956 and lived in Eau Claire since that time. She was very active in her community serving the on Eau Claire City Council and the Eau Claire County Board of Health, as well as the WI Nurses Assoc. District 10 President. She also served St. John’s Lutheran Church, and Luther Hospital as a volunteer in many capacities as well as using her musical talents to lead choirs, accompany groups, and favorite of her daughters--leading singing at Camp Fire Day Camp, Sunday School, and Bible School for many years. Caroline was steadfast; her Luther Hospital Nursing Class of 1955 continued monthly gatherings from graduation the present. They formally called this Sewing Club, but it was really known as “Stitch and Bitch!” She will best be remembered for her sense of humor, her amazing witch laugh, her knowledge of the many parking lots around Wisconsin, and her ability to lose her leg anywhere (oh, her prosthesis).
Caroline is survived by her brother William (Kassie) Wynveen, OR, daughters: Susan Kortness-Staples of La Crosse, Kari (Marvin) Sorrels of Indianola, NE, and Debe Kortness of Eau Claire; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joe Brummond (Amanda, Thomas, Marcus), Charlene Layton (James, Kaila), Michael Kortness, Kyle Staples and her and Alberta Kortness, and many extended family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a time we can all join together.
Caroline wished that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.