Carolyn Barstad
Carolyn Jo Barstad, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Vita Care in Menomonie, WI under the gentle care of Moments Hospice.
Mrs. Barstad was born on April 5, 1941 in Shawano, WI. She moved to Eau Claire with her parents, Birger W. and Dorothea E. (Stubenvoll) Gabrielsen, when she was one year old. She attended Eau Claire schools and graduated from Memorial High in 1959. She earned a bachelor’s degree; majoring in English and a minor in physical education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1963. She continued her education completing her Master of Science degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Wisconsin–Stout in 1968. She taught and counselled students at Eau Claire Junior High, DeLong, Eau Claire Memorial, and Eau Claire North High School. After thirty-five years of teaching and counselling, she retired in 1996. During her retirement, she worked at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum for several years.
Carolyn married her high school prom date, John P. Barstad, on June 12, 1993 in Eau Claire.
Mrs. Barstad is survived by her husband John of Eau Claire; stepdaughters, Julie (Bob) Anderson of Rice Lake, Brenda (Rod) Pederson of Maple Grove, MN; stepson, Mark Barstad of Eau Claire; seven step-grandchildren; and eight step-great grandchildren; her beloved nephews and grandnieces, Seth J. Lokken of Iowa City, IA, Lucas G. Lokken, Caleb A. and Melissa L. Lokken, their daughters, Makyah and Cambree Lokken, all of Eau Claire. Further survived by her brothers-in-law, Richard L. Lokken of Eau Claire, Norman (Coryne) Knutson of Hudson and her cousins, Winifred Stubenvoll of Michigan, Larry Massing, Kurt, Nancy, and Lexie Massing of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Faye (Gabrielsen) Lokken; stepson, Michael J. Barstad; brother and sister-in-laws, Mary Barstad Hoyt, Tip Hoyt, Connie Barstad Schulz, Emil Schulz, and Joan Barstad Johnson, James Johnson; in-laws, Clifford and G. Gladys Barstard; cousins; Kurt K. Stubenvoll, Shirley and Robert W. Massing; aunts and uncles, Kurt (Madge) Stubenvoll, Harvey C. (Faye) Stubenvoll, Helmik (Agnes) Gabrielsen, Charlotte (Joe) Goodner, and Donald and Alf Gabrielsen.
Carolyn believed that she was especially blessed in life. She had a career of thirty-five years that never felt like a “job.” She always looked forward to teaching and to the students with whom she worked. She had family and friends whom she loved and who loved her. She was very grateful for the years she spent with her nephews, being a part of their lives as they grew to be men, of whom she was so proud; and for the time she spent with her great-nieces, who were such a joy in her life. She always counted herself fortunate to have her sister, Faye, who was an inspiration and best friend throughout the years. She cherished her dogs, Poufie, Flower, and Izzy, too. She believed she learned a lot from them about unconditional love and giving to others. When she and John were married, she felt that it was a fairytale “come true.” She lived fully and happily and felt truly blessed in all things that matter in this world.
She was a lifelong member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire.
A special thank you to the staff at Mayo and Moments Hospice, as well as to the staff at Vita Care in Menomonie, WI.
A private service will take place to honor Carolyn. The family suggests memorials be sent to the Eau Claire Humane Society (3800 Old Town Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703), The Ager Association (P.O. Box 1742, 514 West Madison Street, Eau Claire, WI 54702), or The Paul Bunyan Logging Museum (P.O. Box 22, 1110 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54702).
Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.