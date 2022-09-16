Carolyn Anne Germaine (Smasal/Peters), daughter of Leon Smasal and Virginia Raether (Smasal/Zich), passed into the Light on Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022, while her family and dear family friends, Janis Elaine and Garry Jones, surrounded her in a room glowing with candles and Irish music. Carolyn had lived a very intentional life and was still so very young at age 75. We miss her ready smile and vibrant energy.
In early May, Carolyn was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). Her ability to persist and rise above the challenges of this diagnosis was amazing. Carolyn’s emotional connections to the people she loved, her life’s work, and all that she cared about were deeply rooted and, if anything, heightened during this time. Life slowed down, she was positive, present and grateful. Friends, some as far away as Ireland, and family came to take walks with her, enjoy music with her, enjoy conversation with her and simply be with her.
As a professional and spiritual educator, she directed children and adult education programs, led worship and rituals, as well as women’s groups. Carolyn was a respected instructor of the Enneagram (a system of personality typing for personal growth).
Carolyn was also an entrepreneur. She created a successful tour business, Irish Byways, taking people to visit the backroads, musicians, history, and sacred sites of Ireland. Carolyn was a wedding officiant who truly enjoyed the couples she worked with. She took pride in her ability to bridge various faith backgrounds, and wanted everyone to feel included and respected. Recently, Carolyn was also building a new business: Backyard Wedding Sites, where couples could find smaller, yet beautiful and more affordable wedding venues.
Carolyn’s interests were many, and everything she touched was a creation of beauty. She was an accomplished cook, baker, weaver, seamstress, pianist — and she expertly played the Irish tin whistle and fife.
Carolyn cared deeply about the health of Mother Earth and the simple things we can do to heal our planet. She created and took every opportunity to encourage others to create wildflower gardens to support pollinators.
More than anything, Carolyn loved her two children: Her son, Christopher Peters, and his wife, Jesse, and her daughter, Dana Peters Guarin, and her husband, Alejandro. She adored her six grandchildren and they adored her: Leonardo, Tristen, Paulo, Hayden, Francesco and Tiago. Her sisters were her life-long allies: Maxine Miller (Bob), Jean Julson (Chuck) and Ruth Adix (Chris Meyer). Her nieces, nephews, and cousins knew they had a special place in her heart.
Carolyn touched the lives of so many. As the days and years pass, Carolyn will continue to be greatly missed. As a family, we send our appreciation to everyone who knew and loved her. She cherished you all.
Those who would like, can plant wildflowers in Carolyn’s memory, give a gift of wildflowers to be planted or support prairie restoration in order to help the earth, pollinators and birds thrive. Shortly before her diagnosis, Carolyn learned about a business that touched her heart and her imagination called Plantables (in Hudson, WI). Plantables is a worker-focused manufacturing business that creates products which will beautify your garden and enhance the environment for bees and other pollinators.