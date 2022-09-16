Carolyn Anne Germaine (Smasal/Peters), daughter of Leon Smasal and Virginia Raether (Smasal/Zich), passed into the Light on Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022, while her family and dear family friends, Janis Elaine and Garry Jones, surrounded her in a room glowing with candles and Irish music. Carolyn had lived a very intentional life and was still so very young at age 75. We miss her ready smile and vibrant energy.

In early May, Carolyn was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). Her ability to persist and rise above the challenges of this diagnosis was amazing. Carolyn’s emotional connections to the people she loved, her life’s work, and all that she cared about were deeply rooted and, if anything, heightened during this time. Life slowed down, she was positive, present and grateful. Friends, some as far away as Ireland, and family came to take walks with her, enjoy music with her, enjoy conversation with her and simply be with her.

