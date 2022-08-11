Carolyn C. Hilgendorf, age 85, of Menomonie died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Carolyn was born in Lyle, MN, on March 27, 1937, to Victor and Edna Volstad. She graduated from Lyle High School in 1955 and from MN State University-Mankato in 1959 with a degree in elementary education. Carolyn taught second grade in several schools, including Kenyon, MN, where she met her future husband, Allan Hilgendorf. They were married in Lyle on June 17, 1962, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
They lived in Vermillion, SD, and Owatonna, MN, before moving to Menomonie in 1968. Carolyn was an avid reader while working at the Menomonie Public Library. She especially enjoyed working inside the Mabel Tainter Memorial building when the library was in its original site. Her gentle disposition and kind heart made her loved by all her friends and family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, Victor Jr. and Vernon. She is survived by her loving husband, Allan, and her children, Jennifer Ann (John) Montean of Shakopee, MN, Marc Hilgendorf of San Diego, CA, and Alex (Jennifer Lynne) Hilgendorf of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Ben (Kailee) Montean, Anders (Anna Huy) Montean, and Maya Hilgendorf; great-grandson, Beau Montean.
Her body was cremated. Visitation will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Menomonie Public Library are encouraged.