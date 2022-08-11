Carolyn C. Hilgendorf, age 85, of Menomonie died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Carolyn was born in Lyle, MN, on March 27, 1937, to Victor and Edna Volstad. She graduated from Lyle High School in 1955 and from MN State University-Mankato in 1959 with a degree in elementary education. Carolyn taught second grade in several schools, including Kenyon, MN, where she met her future husband, Allan Hilgendorf. They were married in Lyle on June 17, 1962, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

