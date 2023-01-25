Beloved mother and wife, Carolyn Morrow Kildahl passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023. Carolyn was born July 26, 1946 to Marjorie Morrow (McBeth) and James Morrow in Ottumwa, Iowa.

The eldest sister, Carolyn attended Ottumwa High School before graduating and traveling to Washington DC as part of the Vietnam War effort. While in Washington, Carolyn worked at the Naval base. There she would meet Tom Kildahl. Tom, who she met through friends, was stationed at the Pentagon following injury in Vietnam as part of the deployed Marines.

