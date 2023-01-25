Beloved mother and wife, Carolyn Morrow Kildahl passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2023. Carolyn was born July 26, 1946 to Marjorie Morrow (McBeth) and James Morrow in Ottumwa, Iowa.
The eldest sister, Carolyn attended Ottumwa High School before graduating and traveling to Washington DC as part of the Vietnam War effort. While in Washington, Carolyn worked at the Naval base. There she would meet Tom Kildahl. Tom, who she met through friends, was stationed at the Pentagon following injury in Vietnam as part of the deployed Marines.
Tom and Carolyn were married July 26th 1969, and moved briefly to Chippewa Falls before settling on a farm between Augusta and Fall Creek. There they lived out their days with sons Cory and Josh. Carolyn was known to have a quirky sense of humor, and quick wit. She was a generous member of the community who would always think of others first, and lived with grace and humility.
Carolyn is a loving mother, wife, and sister who precedes husband of 54 years, Thomas, her sons Cory (Gina) and Josh (Ashley), grandchildren: Bethany (Aaron) Dylan, Cole, Sterling and Kylee (Matt), Ethan, Kasiea, Hunter, Amarianna. Four great grandchildren: Jace, Hazel, Cora, and Oscar. Her brother Jimmy and nephew Jesse and niece Erica. She is proceeded by her parents, James and Marjorie.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.