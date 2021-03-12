Carolyn J. McCarty, 65, currently of Cornell, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Carrell's Country Living Group Home.
Carolyn was born on August 19, 1955 in Eau Claire, WI to Peter and Lucille (Fobes) Johnson. She is a graduate Eau Claire North High School and completed several medical certifications at CVTC. She married Clay McCarty and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Rachel (Bryan) Duerst, Peter (Brandy) Gregory; stepdaughter, Brittany McCarty; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Jacqueline (Robert) Hanson, Mark (Nancy) Johnson, Christopher (Nancy) Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Michael Johnson and an infant brother, Gregory Johnson.
Carolyn worked at Brotoloc Group Home in Eau Claire for over 15 years. Her life’s work was caring for people, including the residents at the group home to family members.
She was a member of the Elks Ladies Club. Carolyn enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycle and loved to party. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
A time of sharing will start at 6:00 PM, Monday, March 15, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.) Visitation will be held from 4:00 until the time of sharing. Burial will follow on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM, at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
