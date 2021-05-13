Carolyn Fern Meider, age 81 of Eau Claire, left this world peacefully on May 8, 2021 at Mayo Hospital in Osseo, WI. Carolyn was born in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Frances and Mildred (Menard) Angell. After graduating from Memorial High School, Carolyn married Donald Rene Meider on June 11, 1958 in Blackhawk, Iowa. Carolyn and Donald were married for 37 years prior to Donald’s passing on August 7, 1995.
Carolyn owned and operated Pied Piper Family Restaurant with her husband, Donald Meider, for nearly 30 years. During that time, Carolyn touched the lives of many with her kind spirit and gentle heart. Her extended family included the Pied Girls and long-time customers. To this day, Pied Piper Family Restaurant is loved and remembered by local patrons as a place of friendship and camaraderie.
Carolyn and Donald also owned and operated several businesses in Eau Claire including: Meider’s Uptown, Meider’s Downtown, Pied II, Precision Auto Body, Paintin’ Place, and K-Crezee Boutique.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mildred (Menard) Angel and husband, Donald Rene Meider, the love of her life.
Carolyn is survived by Siblings: Sandy Baker and her brother Russell Angel; Children: Rick Meider, Theresa Meider (Theodore Poquette) of Eau Claire, WI; Debra Weld of Huntsville, AL; Geraldine Bauer of Eau Claire, WI; Julie Geigle (Curt) of Eau Claire, WI; Melissa Meider of Eau Claire, WI; Step-children: Catherine Cook-Larson (T), Skip Meider (Christy); Grandchildren: Nicole Hurlburt, Jessica Boggs, Mitchell Meider, Melissa Meider, Joshua Bauer, Angela Bauer, Amy Jo Bauer, Marcus Geigle, Janae Geigle, Donald Meider Jr., Kaitlyn Meider; Great Grandchildren: Jameson Hurlburt, Elliette Hurlburt, Madalyn Richey, Ella Small, Ronald Bauer Jr., Hannah Bauer, Cole Engen, Asher Boggs, Paige Geigle, Finley Geigle, Eric Cliff, and Joshua Bauer Jr.
A private family service is being held on May 13th at the Mausoleum in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.