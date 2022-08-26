Carolyn Pritchett passed away on July 10, 2022 at the age of 82 in Sacramento, CA. She was born to Claude and Florence (Elam) McKnight on December 13, 1939, in Greeley, CO, as the oldest of three children (Barbara Knox Bergin and Charles McKnight). Throughout her childhood, she spent much time with her 8 cousins (Wailes family) on their farm in Johnstown, CO. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1958 and attended the University of Northern Colorado, where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She graduated with a B.A. and Master’s degree in home economics in 1962 and 1965, respectively, and taught home economics in San Jose, CA, and DeKalb, IL. She met E. Milo Pritchett during college, and they married on July 10, 1964. They lived in St. Louis, MO, initially, then DeKalb, IL, and later moved to Eau Claire, WI, in 1972. They were happily married for over 54 years and she passed on to join Milo on what was their 58th wedding anniversary.

Carolyn emphasized the importance of education throughout her life. After raising her 2 daughters, she went on to obtain a Master’s degree in special education (Early Childhood) from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire in 1992. In 1996, she began teaching 3–5-year-old children as an Early Childhood Education Instructor for Literacy Volunteers – Chippewa Valley. She poured her creativity into colorful bulletin boards, educational games and centers for her classroom. She derived great joy in seeing these young children learn and provided a strong educational foundation that helped them be successful as they entered elementary school. Through her positions as Outreach Educator and supervision of the Families in Schools program at two local elementary schools, she frequently visited families and collaborated with parents and teachers to support their children’s’ education.

