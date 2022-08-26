Carolyn Pritchett passed away on July 10, 2022 at the age of 82 in Sacramento, CA. She was born to Claude and Florence (Elam) McKnight on December 13, 1939, in Greeley, CO, as the oldest of three children (Barbara Knox Bergin and Charles McKnight). Throughout her childhood, she spent much time with her 8 cousins (Wailes family) on their farm in Johnstown, CO. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1958 and attended the University of Northern Colorado, where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She graduated with a B.A. and Master’s degree in home economics in 1962 and 1965, respectively, and taught home economics in San Jose, CA, and DeKalb, IL. She met E. Milo Pritchett during college, and they married on July 10, 1964. They lived in St. Louis, MO, initially, then DeKalb, IL, and later moved to Eau Claire, WI, in 1972. They were happily married for over 54 years and she passed on to join Milo on what was their 58th wedding anniversary.
Carolyn emphasized the importance of education throughout her life. After raising her 2 daughters, she went on to obtain a Master’s degree in special education (Early Childhood) from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire in 1992. In 1996, she began teaching 3–5-year-old children as an Early Childhood Education Instructor for Literacy Volunteers – Chippewa Valley. She poured her creativity into colorful bulletin boards, educational games and centers for her classroom. She derived great joy in seeing these young children learn and provided a strong educational foundation that helped them be successful as they entered elementary school. Through her positions as Outreach Educator and supervision of the Families in Schools program at two local elementary schools, she frequently visited families and collaborated with parents and teachers to support their children’s’ education.
Carolyn was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for 45 years serving in many capacities: Christian Education Director, President of the Women’s Association, Elder, Women’s Circle leader, and Sunday and Vacation Bible School Teacher. Carolyn and her family appreciated their close-knit church community with many fond memories of potlucks, Mother Daughter banquets, Craft Bazaars, 3 to 5 Club and Vacation Bible School. In addition, she was happy to be involved in many community organizations over the years including the UWEC chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, the Eau Claire Figure Skating Club, and Chippewa Valley Youth Orchestra. She and her husband were also presidents of the PTA at Randall School.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and crafts, and entertaining. She spent hours growing vegetables and tending to flowers in her yard. She sewed many dresses, Halloween and ice-skating costumes for her daughters as well as hats and mittens for children throughout Eau Claire. She loved to entertain and frequently hosted friends and neighbors, including a neighborhood Bible study group, friends from UWEC and church, and college students interning in her classroom.
Carolyn was a strong, hard-working, organized, creative and energetic person who put her heart and soul into many things throughout her life. She was a cherished wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Allison (Clinton Doerr) Pritchett of Houston, TX, and Melissa (Philip Ferrari) Ferrari of Sacramento, CA; four grandchildren, Kendall and Jakob Doerr, and Charlotte and Andrew Ferrari; her sister, Barbara Knox Bergin; aunt, Virginia Morris; her nieces and nephew (Rob and Stephanie Knox and Anne McKnight); sister-in-law, Sue McKnight; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, on Sunday September 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in the church columbarium immediately following the service. Visitation and refreshments will take place in the church fellowship hall at the conclusion of the committal service. There will be no visitation time prior to the service.