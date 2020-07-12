Carrie Zimmer, 55, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at her home July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Carrie was born October 31, 1964 in Sheboygan, WI to Ralph and Rita (Tuskey) Staus. The family moved to Birnamwood, WI and eventually to Rhinelander, WI where Carrie graduated from high school in 1983. After graduation Carrie attended McConnell Travel School in Minneapolis, MN.
In 1988 Carrie married Tom Zimmer in Rhinelander. Together they raised two children while residing in Eau Claire.
Early on Carrie worked in the airline industry. She then spent many years working at Crandell moving and Storage in Eau Claire. She spent the last 10 years working for Fed Ex Freight in Eau Claire. The common thread throughout her jobs was the lifelong friendships she maintained with so many current and former coworkers.
Carrie was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with family and friends. Every holiday was spent in Rhinelander visiting with family, cousins, and childhood friends. She would remark that she was blessed to spend every Christmas Eve of her life at her parent’s home. She was also a loving sister and devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Carrie was not one to forget a birthday, sending confetti-filled cards to family, friends, and coworkers. She had an enthusiasm for baking and sharing cookies and treats with loved ones.
Carrie was a lifelong Packer fan who attended many Packer games at both County Stadium and Lambeau Field. She loved to travel with the highlight being her trip to Ireland in 2015 with her husband and friends. The annual trips to Duluth, MN with her family and parents were also some of her favorite times.
Carrie was a kind and giving soul who touched many lives and will be truly missed by all.
Carrie is survived by her husband Tom, her children Hannah (Deion) Sonsalla of Maple Grove, MN and Ian Zimmer of Eau Claire, WI; her parents Ralph and Rita Staus of Rhinelander, WI; her sister Anne (Dave) Osterwind of Glendale, WI; brother Ty (Tanya) Staus of Wausau, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.