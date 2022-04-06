Carter A. Running, 87, passed away on March 31, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire and, except for service time, was a lifetime resident working at Peters Meats and Huebsch Linen.
Carter is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dale Bauerkemper of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; his daughters, Thressa Greene and Britt Johnson, both of Eau Claire; his son and daughter-in-law, Heath (Bo) And Kim Johnson of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; and his brother, Ralph, Eau Claire. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was a Navy Aviation Veteran, having served both active and reserve from 1952 to 1968 and attaining the rank of Petty First Class. He was called back to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, stationed at Guantanamo Bay Cuba Naval Base. His duty was to fly reconnaissance missions, searching for Russian submarines aboard a P2V sub plane.
He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, loved hunting with Dewey Perry and Dale Smith, and fishing in Chetek. He was also a great baseball and softball player for many years.
Before retiring, many vacations were spent with family and friends in Mexico, Jamaica, Las Vegas, Hawaii and on cruises. After retiring, he and his wife spent winter as Winter Texans in S. Padre Island, Texas. They also spent the summer months at Sand Beach RV Park and other resorts in Chetek.
Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Genevieve Running; his two sons, Steven and Brian Running; his beloved granddaughter, Jamie Bauerkemper; special daughter, Corrie Hybarger; and his much-loved sister, Delores (Sis) Rhoades.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at the VFW on 2900 West Folsom Street in Eau Claire, WI, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2p.m. to 4 p.m. to honor Carter’s life. Everyone is welcome.
Rest In Peace, my love. You will be desperately missed.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
