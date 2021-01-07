Cary Andrew Lundberg, age 62, of River Falls, WI, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at home due to complications from Multiple Systems Atrophy.
Cary was born Jan. 4, 1958, the son of Kenneth A. Lundberg and L. Joyce (Garrett) Lundberg in Eau Claire, WI. He attended Arlington Heights Elementary, Central Junior High, and graduated from Memorial High School in 1976. Following this, he attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for welding and sheet metal. In 1978, Cary was married to Jody L. (Schmaltz) Lundberg. During his union with the love of his life, two daughters were born, Anna C. (Lundberg) Pearson (1978) and Michelle M. Lundberg Bogner (1980). In 1979, Cary began his career at DeLaval (GEA) in Hudson, WI as a sheet metal worker eventually moving up to the position he retired at as a manufacturing designer. During this time, he built a home in River Falls, WI where he raised his family and lived for 37 yrs.
Through his years, Cary found great joy in fishing, attending dirt track racing at Cedar Lake Speedway, and working on model railroads and cars. He paid great attention to detail and care to every task he completed. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Cary is survived by his wife, Jody Lundberg; children, Anna (Joel) Pearson and Michelle (Blaine) Lundberg Bogner; grandchildren, Wesley Pearson, Alexander Pearson, Etta Bogner, and Macie Pearson; and in-laws, Peter Huth, Julius and Mary Schmaltz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 pm at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course 163 Radio Road River Falls, WI with Pastor David Wrightsman from Ezekiel Lutheran Church officiating. The service will be streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/cary-lundgren-01-03-2021/. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 11 am — 1 pm at the golf course. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls.
Please wear masks and be respectful of all the recommended guidelines for safe gatherings.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.