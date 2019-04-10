Cary Christopher Osborn, 49, passed away at home on April 7th, 2019. Cary was born on May 7, 1969 in West Bend, WI to Jim and Lynda Osborn. Cary was an “only child” until his brother, Scotty, was born when he was a junior in high school. They were just short of 17 years apart.
He was baptized at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Augusta where he received his first holy communion and was also confirmed.
He attended school K-12 in Augusta and had many special friends growing up there.
He graduated as Salutatorian of his class in 1987. Cary had the experience of milking cows, baling hay, driving tractor and having his best ever dog – Sport.
He was on traveling basketball teams in junior high and attended basketball camps at UW Madison. Cary had a lifelong love for sports and was an outstanding athlete in both basketball and football in high school. He always strived to be the best he could possibly be and loved the competition. From the time he was 1 year old he always had a football or basketball in his hands. He was a die-hard PACKER fan and attended many of their playoff games and the Super Bowl in 1997 to cheer them on. Cary was instrumental in helping his 1985 (Junior) and 1986 (Senior) football teams to Conference Championships! Also, in basketball, his junior year, they won the Conference Championship. Cary still holds single-game and single-season scoring records and was an All-Northwest Basketball pick in 1986-87, his senior year, averaging 30 points a game……with NO 3 point shots! In the summer of 1987, his team made it to the championship game in the Badger State games. They lost (50-52) to Division 1 players, one of which was Tony Bennett, the current Virginia coach. Cary also beat Tony Bennett at the State Meet in the Pass, Dribble, Shoot contest in 4th grade!
After graduation, Jim Lind, the head Blugold football coach, recruited Cary to UWEC. He started on the varsity as a freshman and never missed a game for the Blugolds in his 4 years of playing there as a running back. He set many individual and team records and received numerous conference honors during his career. Later, Cary returned to the Blugolds, this time as an assistant coach and helped the team for 8 years. He was instrumental in helping the Blugolds get artificial turf at Carson Park. He left the Blugolds to become an assistant coach for the Regis football team to be with his two sons. Cary was inducted into the Blugold Hall of Fame on October 24, 2009.
Cary was employed by AHMC Properties. He became the CEO and worked for them for 25 years. He then started his own Development & Investment company named Taurus. Cary was very successful.
In 1996, he married Julie Moran, also a Blugold. They had 2 beautiful, talented, sports-loving sons. Cody was born in 1998 and Cade in 2000. The marriage ended but they remained dedicated, loving parents to the boys. Cary loved the boys and spent many hours coaching them through T-Ball, Coach pitch baseball, YMCA football and basketball teams. He was extremely proud of the talent they had and loved teaching them. They always had the best equipment. The love of sports flowing in Cary’s body was passed on to his two sons. Cary was very proud of the fact that he was one of the few athletes at UWEC who participated in both Blugold Football and Basketball. He also excelled in golf and loved to play.
Cary is survived by and leaves to mourn his 2 sons, Cody, 20, UW-LaCrosse, Cade, 18, a senior at Regis. His parents, Jim & Lynda Osborn, Fall Creek. Brother Scotty, his wife Bridgett and their 2 sons, nephews, Lance, 4 & Edison, 1 in New Brighton, MN. Grandmother, Ferne Osborn, Augusta, WI. Aunts and Uncles: Sonya & Gary Tourville, Eau Claire, WI, Barb Tobisch,, Bradenton, Fl, Dick Osborn, Annapolis, MD, Kristi & Brad Kelly, Osseo, WI, Bev Homsey, Milwaukee, WI, Faith & Bill Johnson, Eau Claire, WI, Sharon & Len Desomer, Fremont, WI, Roy Shefchik, Altoona, WI, many cousins and many special, close friends, Julie & Darrin Schober, Pat and Diane Callahan, Mark & Justin Held, Mark Golden, Mike Rajak, Mike Prasher, Todd Glazer, Dan Navin, Tim Golden, Coach Jim Lind, Coach Ken Anderson, Coach Bryant Brenner plus numerous other wonderful friends, former teammates and all those he coached.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Roy and Alice Shefchik & paternal grandfather, Clyde Osborn.
A memorial mass will take place at 2 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 10 am until the time of service. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, 3647 Kane Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703 from 2:30 -5:30 pm. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Cary’s memory to the Eau Claire Regis Football Program.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.