Cary C. Osborn, age 49 of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home.
A memorial mass will take place at 2 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning, April 12, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, 3647 Kane Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703 from 2:30-5:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Cary’s name to the Eau Claire Regis Football Program.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s Eau Claire Leader Telegram.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.