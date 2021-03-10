Casper “Cap” Bechel, 84 of Mondovi, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Cap was born on February 2, 1937, in Plum City, Wisconsin to Mathias and Emma (Dettling) Bechel. He attended and graduated from Plum City High School. He met and married Margaret Berger on August 9, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin, where he was a long time member. Together they had 4 children; Randy, Laurie, Vicky and the late Douglas. Cap and Margaret owned and operated a farm in Naples Township for many years. He worked as an insurance agent for Rural Mutual Insurance up until his retirement. Cap was a very devoted and loving husband, father and great grandfather. Family was a very important aspect of his life. Cap and Margaret owned a cabin on the Mississippi River, near Kellogg, MN , where they spent a lot of their time, fishing or just relaxing and taking in the peaceful outdoors. Cap was a kid at heart and often could be found outside playing sports with the kids, making a well-groomed tubing trail on the big hill outside for the grand kids to enjoy, along with a nice fire to keep warm at the top of the hill. He will forever be remembered for his kind hearted soul and loving nature.
Cap is survived by his children; Randy (Jan Yule) Bechel, Laurie (Duane Kothlow) Jones, Vicky (Kim) Allemann, and the late Douglas Bechel, Grandchildren; Matthew (Mackenzie) Allemann, Sarah (Jeremy Loesel) Fedie, Nicole (Boe Bishopp) Bechel, Jared (Katie) Bechel, Michael (Hope) Jones, Tyler (Katlyn Diercks) Jones, and Anthony Jones, Great Grandchildren; Mackenzie Allemann, Brayden Allemann, Barrett Fedie, Kaleb Allemann, Ryan Allemann, Teaira Spaeth, Candace Spaeth, and Toby Jones, Sister; Sister Rita Marie, Sisters in law; Bernadine Bechel, and Dorothy Pecha, Brother in laws; Bill Biesterveld, and Joseph (Hazel) Berger.
Cap was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Clarence (Cecelia) Bechel, Raymond Bechel, Sr. Leone Bechel, Vernon Bechel, Marcella (Cyril) Schlosser, Lucille (Ronald Hopjan, Ray Budweitz), Rosalie (Lyle) O’Brien, Agnes (Carl) Berger, Norbert (Marcella) Bechel, Eugene (Elaine) Bechel, and Rita Biesterveld.
There will be a visitation held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM. There will be a memorial mass held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. A meal will be served after the burial at Buzz’s Bar & Grill, Mondovi WI.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.