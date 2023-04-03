Catherine Bowen-Brazell inside pic and obit.jpeg

Catherine Bowen-Brazell

Catherine “Katy” M. Bowen-Brazell, age 63 of Stanley, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Bowen-Brazell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you