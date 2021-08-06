Catherine Clayton, age 72, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on August 1, 2021, at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.
Cathy was born on November 17, 1948, to Anne (Corrigan) and John Fisher Jr. She attended Regis Catholic High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. Cathy loved her family and regarded family as precious. Cathy retired after a career with the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she truly loved caring for our Nation’s veterans. Cathy was united in marriage to William Clayton on September 19, 1992. After retiring, Cathy enjoyed serving her church, spending time with her husband, and yearly trips to Alabama to visit her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, courage, and grace.
Cathy is survived by her son, Craig Miller; 5 grandchildren, Jasmine, April, Sean, Allison and James; siblings, Nancy Day, Tom (Deb) Fisher and Ann (Bob) Carroll; and also by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and siblings, Gerald (Beth) Fisher, Shirley (Jerry) Weber, Mary (Jim) Donaldson, Johnny Fisher and Art (Anna) Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire, WI. The family would like to thank the staff at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care for all their support, love and care shown to Cathy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Eau Claire. To view the funeral mass online, a livestream link will be available at: https://youtu.be/TtlxcGjkGDw
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com