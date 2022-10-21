final lilly pic.jpg

Catherine Mary “Cathy” Lilly, age 61, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Cathy was born to Thomas and Barbara Lilly on May 14, 1961, in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education at UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI. Following graduation she moved to Minneapolis, MN, and began her teaching career in Early Childhood Education. Cathy was dedicated to her profession as an educator. She created a safe, stimulating classroom environment that allowed the young minds of her students to flourish. Cathy knew the importance of fostering the self-esteem of her students, and she instilled confidence and personal value in each of them.

