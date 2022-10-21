Catherine Mary “Cathy” Lilly, age 61, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Cathy was born to Thomas and Barbara Lilly on May 14, 1961, in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education at UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI. Following graduation she moved to Minneapolis, MN, and began her teaching career in Early Childhood Education. Cathy was dedicated to her profession as an educator. She created a safe, stimulating classroom environment that allowed the young minds of her students to flourish. Cathy knew the importance of fostering the self-esteem of her students, and she instilled confidence and personal value in each of them.
After many years, Cathy chose to move back to Eau Claire, where she would be closer to family. Cathy served as a classroom volunteer at Flynn, Manz and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools. She also generously gave her time to The Wellness Shack and The Community Table as needed. When Cathy wasn’t volunteering you could find her at the library checking out books, listening to music on Alexa or watching Netflix movies with friends.
Cathy’s greatest treasure was her family. She also treasured her close friends and was ever-present in the lives of those she loved, never missing a birthday or a phone call to catch up. When you were with Cathy, you were the most important person in the world. She always found a way to make others feel special. We will miss her kind heart dearly.
Cathy is survived by her brothers, Michael (Jill) Lilly of Madison and Timothy (Sarah) Lilly of Eau Claire; niece, Olivia Lilly of NY; nephew, Jack Lilly of IL; niece, Cecilia Lilly of Eau Claire; and aunt, Clare Ronzani (Bruce Lescher) of CA. Cathy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Thomas and Barbara Lilly.
A private family graveside service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.