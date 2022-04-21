Kate was born on March 26, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA — the second of 9 children to Ray and Mary Ann Craemer. She graduated from Regis High School in 1965 and received her RN Diploma Degree in Nursing from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, La Crosse, WI in 1968; and later- a B.S. degree in Nursing, and a Masters Degree in Developmental Disabilities, University of Wisconsin-Madison. She worked as a Nursing Instructor at Madison General Hospital — School of Nursing in Madison, and as a neonatal nurse in Oslo, Norway.
Kate met her husband — Erik Bertin Nes in Madison while both were attending graduate schools; they were introduced by mutual friends. Kate and Erik were married February 17, 1973 at Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, Eau Claire, WI.
Kate and Erik welcomed 3 sons — Karl in 1974, Michael in 1979, and John-Erik in 1988.
She embraced living in Norway and made her homes in Oslo and Melum beautiful- — furnished in color and Norwegian and American decor. She took great care and pride in restoring a 1700’s era building on their farm in to a welcoming guest house for family and visitors. She and her husband also recently constructed a new barn with sun panels on the roof and she was very proud of producing clean energy. Her cooking talents included serving dinners often with over 10 dishes including elk and trout from their farm, and delicious desserts including pies made with berries from the farms forest. She kept a beautiful flower garden, vegetable garden and her strawberry patch is cherished by her grandchildren. Kate gave all of her siblings traditional Norwegian Christmas linens and wooden egg cup holders. She placed Norwegian decor at the Craemer Family cottage in Wisconsin where she enjoyed staying whenever in the US.
She enjoyed the pristine nature surrounding the farm with swimming in the nearby lake during the summer, daily hiking, and skiing in the winter. Kate was proud to have completed the 1980 American Birkebeiner- Korteloppet cross country ski race in Hayward, WI along with her Mom and all 4 sisters. On her recent March 26th birthday Kate proudly told one of her sisters that she had cross country skied 14 times so far this winter. (which her husband later said was more times than he, and 2 of their sons put together).
Kate held her Roman Catholic faith close to her heart all of her life. She served for 3 decades in many roles as a Sacristan and as a member of the Board of Directors at her parish church-Our Lady of Good Counsel, Porsgrunn, Norway. Her roles in welcoming new members — from all over the world, teaching religious education, and bringing Christmas trees with Erik from their land to the church ---were exemplars of her personal practice of The Beatitudes. Kate, Erik and their son John-Erik travelled to Italy to the church of Padre Pio whom she was especially devoted to.
Kate was an exceptional Mother and Grandmother to 4 grandchildren. She mentioned them in every email, text or phone conversation. Kate, Erik and their son John-Erik hosted all the holidays, both American and Norwegian. Kate planned the activities and designed the menu according to the families wishes.
She included the grandchildren in the preparations. The grandchildren also enjoyed grandmothers “Tea parties”, which was a special moment with a snack and warm drink. On March 27 they all gathered to celebrate Kate’s 75th birthday at a restaurant on the Norwegian coast. Kate’s special devotion to her son John-Erik was a life long commitment; she championed and advocated for him in every aspect.
Kate kept tuned every day to the Eau Claire news, often asking her sibs via email for discussion of local issues; and to Mass from Italy and other countries. Kate passed away unexpectedly on April 6 in Skien, Norway near her Melum home.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years — Erik, sons — Karl (Torhild Tonsberg), Michael (Astrid Sjolshagen), and John-Erik; her grandchildren Linea, Noah, Matheo, and Ada; and her siblings — Ray (Los Angeles, CA), Ann (Annandale, VA), Peter (Gresham, OR), Jean (Portland, OR), Terrie (Chanhassen, MN), Maria (Eau Claire, WI), and Michael (Minnetonka, MN). Kate was predeceased by her parents — Ray and Mary Ann Craemer and brother — Chuck; and her father in law — Jonas Nes.
Kate’s funeral Mass will be held April 21 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Porsgrunn, Norway and she will be interred at The Melum Kirke churchyard in Norway with the Nes Family.