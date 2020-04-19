Catherine Martin, age 97, passed away Easter morning, April 12th, at The Glen Memory Care unit at Heatherwood Assisted Living, Eau Claire. She was born February 21st, 1923, to Roy and Clara (Hoehn) Henning. She married Lloyd Martin of Eau Claire, on March 1st, 1947. Together they raised their family of son Charles, and daughters Patricia and Mary.
Catherine worked for 40 years at Pranges (later Younkers) Department store in Eau Claire. She became one of Younkers oldest employees, retiring at age 88. Catherine enjoyed time each winter in Florida with family up until three years ago.
Catherine is survived by her son Chuck (Linda House), Eau Claire, daughter Pat (Bill) Wetzel, Sheboygan, and daughter Mary Martin, Greenfield, grandchildren Melissa (Jeff) Houston, Rosemount, MN, Rion (Jill Close) Wetzel, Sheboygan, Jeff (Rosie Pierce) Pierce-Martin, St. Paul, MN, Stacy Wetzel, Sheboygan, and great grandchildren Abigail and Juliana Wetzel, Sheboygan, Allison Houston, Rosemount, MN, Calvin Pierce-Martin, St. Paul, MN. Catherine is also survived by sister-in-law Margaret Crandell, Eau Claire, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, sister and brother-in-law Pearl and Bernie Matysik, brother-in-law Russ Crandell, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Margaret Martin, and brother-in-law Moni Martin.
Catherine’s family would like to thank all the workers at Heatherwood Assisted Living and especially the staff in The Glen Memory Care unit and Heartland hospice for the wonderful care they gave to her.
Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/donate.
Due to the “Safer at Home” order currently in place, funeral services will be held at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Information will be posted here and at www.hulkefamilyfh.com when available.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.