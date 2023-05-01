Moelter, Catherine_Photo.jpg

Catherine (Cathy) Louise (Collier) Moelter, 67, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on Monday December 5, 2022 with her daughter by her side in Milwaukee, WI after a long battle with brain cancer.

Cathy was born to Rita (Ludvik) and Pete Collier on May 19, 1955 in Ladysmith, WI. She grew up in Altoona before moving to Park Falls MN, where she graduated high school in 1973. Shortly after, the family moved back to Eau Claire where she remained.