Catherine Radisewitz, age 91 died on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born on May 28th, 1929 in Conrath, Wisconsin.
She was a beautiful child and went by the nickname Katy. She worked hard doing things like bringing in firewood, milking or watering cows, and sometimes she had to walk 4 miles to the store. She also had a talented pig named Itskey who could climb ladders. She married her sweetheart Lawrence “Huntz” Radisewitz in 1949 and spent her whole life with him.
Katy was a devoted wife, homemaker and raised two children, Diane (Radisewitz-Rommes) and Dave (Radisewitz) who both married wonderful spouses Bob Rommes and Lisa Friedrich, respectively. Each child gave Katy a grandson, Jordan Radisewitz-Rommes and Max Radisewitz. Katy was a devoted life-long Catholic. She was an excellent cook and baker and kept an immaculately clean house in spite of her children’s best efforts. She enjoyed fishing at her daughter’s cabin. Katy also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team. At 91, she outlived her parents and siblings. She died peacefully in her sleep. We love you and miss you.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic there won’t be an in person memorial service. For those that want to watch the mass, please visit the St. Mary’s Altoona Facebook page on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Her remains will be interred at the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery in Brackett, Wisconsin next to Huntz.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in her honor to a COVID relief charity such as Good360 https://good360.org/ .
