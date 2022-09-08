Catherine “Cathy” (Close) Smith passed away on her birthday, August 26, 2022, in Rochester, MN
surrounded by her family, after a brief and unexpected illness.
Cathy was born in Eau Claire, WI on August 26, 1962. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1981 and studied Elementary Education at UW-Eau Claire.
Cathy had a lengthy career in retail management. Over the years she managed the UW-Stout Bookstore,the Jewelry Department at Dayton’s/Macy’s, This End Up, and the Wooden Bird at Oakwood Mall. She was most recently employed at the Mainstream Boutique.
Cathy’s true passion, however, was her family. She married Pat Smith on September 21, 2007. She became Pat’s biggest supporter as he grew his business and became a leader in the Eau Claire construction industry. She became a partner, coach, and confidante as she and Pat guided sons Josh and Jake through their formative years and into adulthood. She created the supportive and encouraging environment that allowed Pat, Josh, and Jake to build Smith Racing into a northern Wisconsin dirt track auto racing powerhouse.
Whether it was business, auto racing, concerts, the lake, or travel, Cathy and Pat never let grass grow under their feet and they savored every experience. Cathy especially enjoyed travel to warmer climates during the cold Wisconsin winters.
In recent years, they purchased a cabin on Lake Holcombe. With Cathy leading the design and Pat providing the labor, they transformed the cabin into a true home, a place of comfort, relaxation, refuge, and fun. Cathy loved hosting the grandchildren at the lake for pontoon rides, popsicles, and s’mores. She was anointed with the titles of Grandma Boat and Grandma Cabin by her grandchildren.
Cathy reveled in planning and hosting family events both in Eau Claire and at the lake. The annual reunion at the lake house was a favorite. Pat was challenged to install Cathy’s lighting designs, risking the power grid of the greater Holcombe area in the process, but the ambience had to be perfect. And it was always perfect.
Cathy is survived by husband Pat Smith, stepson Josh (Katelyn) Smith and granddaughter, Khloe Smith, stepson Jake (Katie) Smith and grandson Jack Smith; sister Linda (Eric) Broderson; brother Tim (Karen)Close; brother Jeff (Jeri) Close; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Cathy was preceded in death by parents Demoyn and Margery Close and parents-in law Jack and Doris Smith.
A private service for immediate family will be held on September 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor David J. Huber officiating. A celebration of life for the public and all who were touched by Cathy will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Scleroderma Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
