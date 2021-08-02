Cecelia A. Strasburg, 99, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home at Oak Garden Place surrounded by her family.
She was born March 7, 1922, to Walter and Katherine (Horlacher) Peuse. Cecelia shared the same birthday as her husband Milton, but one year later.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. She attended Hillview one room schoolhouse through 8th grade. She worked as a nanny for area neighbors. On June 12, 1949 she married Milton Strasburg at St. James Trinity Church in Fall Creek. They farmed together for many years in the town of Lincoln, including managing the Fred Smith Turkey Farm. Cecelia and Milton were known for raising various breeds of chickens for eggs and meat.
The church was her home away from home and her faith was her mainstay throughout her life. She was known for her friendly nature and willingness to help anyone. She was a very active member of St. John Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School for over 50 years and vacation bible school. She was also very involved in the Ladies Society and LWML. She was 4-H cooking leader, and cooked for more than 100 funerals and lunches in her lifetime. She was well known for her baking and chicken noodle hot dish. She was day manager for Bethesda thrift store for over 25 years. Her hobbies included making quilts, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, writing poems and tying blankets.
She and Milton had traveled to Germany, Disney World, the Rose Bowl parade and many US states.
Cecelia is survived by her son Luther Strasburg of Fall Creek; two daughters Nancy (Jim) Schaffert of Eagan, MN and Joan (Nate) Sowers of Eden Prairie, MN; granddaughter Kathryn (David) Awe of Fairbault, MN; great-grandchildren: Cecelia and Caleb Awe; sister Gloria Blaede of Altoona, WI; and many nieces and nephews that called her “Auntie Cele”, and a host of other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Milton who passed in 1994; parents; granddaughter Rebekah Schaffert; sister Ruth Fischer; two brothers Ralph and Harvey Peuse; and brothers and sister-in-laws.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 Cty Rd JJ, Fall Creek with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Family and friends may call Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 from 4 pm – 7pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel Altoona, and Wednesday one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundtcom.