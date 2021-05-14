Cecil R. Pilgrim age 102 of Cambridge, formerly of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing Nursing Home.
Preceded in death by his wife Winnifred, brothers Owen, Milo, Kenneth and Donald and sisters Opal Larson, Belva Callahan and Gehl Barton.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth “Betsy’ (James) Oman of North Branch, MN.
3 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.
Also survived by his brother Dean of Hillsdale Michigan.
Cecil worked at Sears Department Store in Eau Claire, WI for many years and then worked for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue as an Auditor.
He was a WWII Army Air Corp flight instructor, specializing in enemy aircraft identification.
Cecil owned the Christian Book Store in Eau Claire, WI for many years. His passion for reading kept him busy during his retirement years.
Memorial service 11 AM Sat May 15 at Sunrise Bible Church 41300 2nd St. North Branch, MN
Private interment at Union Cemetery, Cambridge, MN
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
