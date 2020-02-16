Celia Anderson

Celia Ann Anderson (Anderson), age 76 of Hayward, WI Formerly of Eau Claire, WI passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Care System in Eau Claire.
Celia was born on April 24, 1943 to Lawrence and Eunice Anderson in Eau Claire, WI. She attended school in the Eau Claire School district until graduating from Memorial High School in 1961. During her senior year attending Memorial she started dating the love of her life Gary M. Anderson.
On Jan 5, 1963 Celia and Gary were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Their union produced two daughters, Lawrel Charlotte, and Michelle Kelane.
Celia kept her work schedule full working part time during her school years at Weiner Shoe Company, followed by several years as Manager at Neaumode Hosiery in downtown Eau Claire and later at London Square Mall. After the birth of her second child Celia opened a daycare facility in her home. This life change opened a wonderful and enlightening career for her that lasted for 35 years. Many children who came through her daycare return later as adults with their own children to establish lifelong friendships.
Celia is survived by her husband Gary Anderson, Daughters Lawrel (Rob) Sabelko, Michelle Olson (Jay Roberts). Sister Jennifer (Geoff) Dieter, Grandchildren Katelyn and Abigale Sabelko, Angus Olson, Thomas and Andrew Sabelko. Nieces Kristine Deehr, Stephanie Nestigan, and Nephews Mike Anderson and Chris Dieter.
Celia was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-laws Evelyn Carlson and Carol Anderson, father-in-laws Kenneth Carlson and Charles Anderson
Brother and sister-in-law William and Alice Anderson. As well as several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Hayward Area Hospital Emergency Room and Eau Claire Mayo Health System for providing outstanding care to Celia in her time of need.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:30 am until the time of service.
A private committal service will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to The American Cancer Society or The Boys and Girls Club of Eau Claire. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.