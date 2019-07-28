Celia Hanson

Celia H. Hanson, age 100, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
Celia was born on May 13, 1919 to the late Carl and Carrie (Lindem) Knutson in Galesville, WI. When Celia was 7 years old, the family moved to a farm in Pleasantville where she lived until she moved to Eau Claire to attend beauty school and later became employed at Schwan’s. It was at this time she met the love of her life, Hilmen. They were married February 24, 1941 and lived happily together for 69 years until the death of Hilmen in January 2010.
Celia enjoyed sewing and made many beautiful clothes for herself and her daughter. She also made quilts for the family and knit dozens of slippers for family and friends. Celia was employed at the Northwest Fabric Store for many years. Celia and her good friend, Enid, had many good memories of the time they spent working together.
She was a wonderful cook and baker. Anyone who stopped by could be assured the coffee pot was always on. Everyone enjoyed her Norwegian baking at Christmas time and her lefse year round. Celia and Hilmen had a cottage on Chain Lake and loved to go fishing. There was nothing better than fish fry's at their house. They spent a lot of time traveling in their motor home or camping at nearby lakes. Celia and Hilmen also spent many hours playing cards with friends and family.
Celia was a charter member of Hope and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches. She was active in women’s groups and took part in their quilt-making projects. Both her and Hilmen were very active members of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed going to their dances.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Salter of Eau Claire; son, Steve (Sharon) Hanson of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Marcia Hanson of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Troy Wallace of Denver, CO, Maggie (Josh) Hanson of Colorado Springs, CO, Michelle (Darrin) Felkey of Temperance, MI, and Kelly (Holden) Olson of River Falls, WI; great grandchildren, Heather, Jason, Lexi, and Elle Mae; nephews, LaVerne (Marie) Dahl, Donald (Barb) Knutson, Gerald (LuAnne) Schaefer, and Mark Knutson; other family members and friends.
Celia was preceded in death by her husband, Hilmen; son, Michael; sisters, Stella (Lester) Dahl and Ruth (Raymond) Schaefer; and brother, Ernest (Esther) Knutson.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.