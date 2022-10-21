Celinda Carroll Kitchens, 60, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 14, from a heart attack.

Celinda Ellen Carroll was born February 10, 1962, to John and Ruth Carroll in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Growing up working at her family’s inn with her three brothers shaped her significantly. The friends she made throughout childhood are relationships she has held onto through the years. After graduating high school, she attended New Hampshire College and graduated with a double degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems.

