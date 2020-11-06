Chad Daniel Anderson, age 48 of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home under the care of hospice following a 20-month courageous battle with glioblastoma cancer. Throughout his fight, Chad never lost his sense of humor. He was born on August 28, 1972 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Daniel and Karen (Krogman) Anderson. He married Mindy Miller on April 28, 2007. Together they shared the love of their life, a son, Nolan.
Chad graduated from North High School in 1990 and Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1995 with a degree in Mechanical Design. He worked for 20 years at West Wisconsin Telcom. Most recently, as the Data Network Specialist. With an incredible understanding of technology, Chad was able to share his love of the computing world with family, friends, and co-workers. A true lover of music, Chad was able to attend many concerts and made numerous memories that will live on with his family and friends. Always ready with a smile, he was charismatic and made those around him laugh with his quick wit. He was always willing to help. Chad devoted himself to being a leader and coach for Cub Scouts, youth flag football, soccer, and baseball. Spending time outdoors, camping, four-wheeling, boating, trap shooting, and snowmobiling were high on Chad’s list of enjoyable activities. Although he owned almost every piece of camping equipment, a simple sleeping bag on the ground was where he was most comfortable. Chad, Mindy, and Nolan enjoyed cruises and traveling and hold these cherished memories close.
Life has handed Chad’s family and friends a terrible burden to endure with his untimely passing. Although cancer took his life, the cancer can never take away all of the love and wonderful memories everyone will continue to hold in their hearts. All who knew Chad understood the incredible blessing it was to have him in their life.
He is survived by his wife, Mindy; son, Nolan; parents, Daniel (Tammy) Anderson; Karen Anderson; brother, Mark (Hope) Anderson; step-brother, Anson (Jenna) McCune; step-sister, Ashton (Jon) Dambowy; mother-in-law, Linda (David) Jacobson; father-in-law, Ronald O’Leary; sisters-in-law, Janet (Kurt) Flisram, Shaina (Craig) Marts; brothers-in-law, Robert Miller, Bryan (Kasi) O’Leary, Aaron (Ravae) O’Leary, Kevin O’Leary; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The Anderson Family would like to thank his Mayo Team of doctors and nurses (Dr. Basu, Nurse Kim, Dr. Wilson, Nurse Laura, and Dr. Spritzer) for the exceptional care given to Chad.
A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 with Pastor Aaron Sturgis officiating. Visitation will take place today, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-8 pm and at the church Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Committal service will take place on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required while implementing social distancing. We would request that if you are not feeling well please stay home. If you are currently quarantining, we respectfully request you refrain from attending. Services will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/centrallutheranchurch
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Chad's name to the "End Brain Cancer Initiative." https://endbraincancer.org and the "Musella Brain Tumor Foundation" https://virtualtrials.org/Donate.cfm
