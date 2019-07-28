Chaplain Pastorello

Chaplain Samuel Joseph Pastorello passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on June 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Sam was born in Chicago, IL, on Oct. 9, 1943, the son of Armando and Carmella (Brandolino) Pastorello. Sam graduated from Northeastern Illinois University and became a science teacher and later the science coordinator for the Eau Claire Area School District. On July 10, 1966, he married Lea Rae Geller, and they had five children. After Lea Rae passed away, he married Janet Evelyn Geist on Oct. 9, 2004.
Sam’s kindness and compassion touched countless lives over the course of his 30 year teaching career, the ministries he was involved in through his church, and later when he was ordained as a chaplain in Nevada. He will be truly missed.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Jan; four children, Dan (Asenet) Pastorello of Eau Claire, WI, Michelle (Wil Edmonds) Pastorello of Las Vegas, NV, Lea Marie (Michael) Fennessy of Columbus, WI, and Phillip (Amy) Pastorello of Eau Claire, WI; nine grandchildren, Sammy, Julianna, Carmella Rae, Elysia Mae, Saoirse, Nadia, Skylynn, Lea Rae, and James; sister Diane Pastorello of Chicago, IL; and numerous loving extended family members. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Lea Rae, son Samuel, granddaughter Evelyn Grace, brother Anthony, and parents Armando and Carmella.
A celebration of life will be held August 3, from 2-6 PM, in the upstairs room of the The Livery, 316 Wisconsin St, Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Ministries of Valley Vegas.