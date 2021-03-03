Charles Abrahamson of Fairchild passed away at home, surrounded by his family on February 25, 2021, at the age of 92.
He was born at home on May 19, 1928, to Dorothy (Matysik) and Roy Abrahamson of Fairchild.
He graduated from Fairchild High School in 1946, where he excelled in basketball and also played on a team with his 5 brothers that was coached by his father. He married his red headed sweetheart, Sandra Polhamus on November 30, 1946.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Sandra Abrahamson, daughter Terrilee (Lester) Bratsven, son Randy (Dawn) Abrahamson and daughter Tammy (Gary) Kaufman and faithful dog Max, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brother Lyle (Arlene) Abrahamson, brother Bernard Abrahamson, sister Carole ( Lamoine) Anason and sister Susan Janke, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Ricky and Davis, his parents and 4 brothers Leonard, Edwin, Gerald and Alvin Abrahamson,
He worked as a licensed cheesemaker and was awarded the Grand Champion Colby Cheese at the 1955 Iowa State Fair. He was an avid Packers and Badger fan and often watched them with a beer in hand! He also enjoyed camping, fishing, 4 wheeling, mixed couples bowling and snowmobiling. He was a member of the Fairchild Lions Club for 30 years and cooked chicken for many celebrations. He was a member of the Fairchild Sportmens Club, Fairchild Fire Department, the Fairchild Snowmobile Club, and a member of the Beer Can Collectors of America. He enjoyed dancing to old time music and attended many polka and music festivals. He will be sadly missed and joyfully remembered.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are handled by Anderson Funeral Home of Augusta
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .