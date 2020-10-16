Charles Dave Beauchamp, 69, of Chippewa Falls, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home in Chippewa Falls after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Dave was born on January 1, 1951 in Kansas City, MO to Robert and Thelma Kathryn (Mcwilliams) Beauchamp. He married Sheila (Grassnickle) on February 21, 1985 in Eugene, OR. Dave started his career at Bob’s Big Boy in California and he worked for the local 317 union in Eau Claire. He was a chef for almost 30 years of his life working at different restaurants such as Sweetwaters, Shoneys, owner of Sandwedge Grill in Hallie. Worked at the Eau Claire Academy. Loved his grandbabies and family more than anything. He had a way with wayward teenagers, and seemed to get them on the straight and narrow. He loved to travel including a hitch-hiking trip across the United States all the way to Hawaii. Dave made a couple of trips out west to California and Oregon but always made his back to Wisconsin. Not sure what else to put here, it’s hard to describe the only man who never left your side and cared for his family above all else.
He is survived by wife: Sheila; Son: Tom of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Rebekah and Connor; sister: Peggy Serum of Mondovi; brothers: Mickey (Sharon) Beauchamp of Tennessee, and Keith Beauchamp of Wisconsin; mother in law: Annette Bullard of Altoona; sister in laws: Robin (Mark) Hicks of Fall Creek, Lori (Kelly) Westaby of Colfax; Brother in law: James Grassnickle of Arizona; many nieces and nephews, and many friends and loved ones.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Thelma Kathryn Beauchamp; brothers: Kenny, Robert (Sonny), Paul Beauchamp of Wisconsin and, Jerry of Oregon; father in law: Russell Bullard of Altoona.
The family will have a celebration of life on November 7th, 2020 at Butch and Jackies Bateman Crystal Palace 19990 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls, Wi 54729. 12pm-1pm will be open for high risk guests. 1pm until 5pm will be open for anyone that is willing to come to pay their respects.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary.